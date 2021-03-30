LeBron James Reacts To Crucial Non-Call In Baylor-UConn Game

Like many other basketball fans, LeBron James had his eyes on tonight’s epic women’s Elite Eight battle between Baylor and UConn.

The top-seeded Huskies rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to beat the second-seeded Bears, 69-67. Fantastic freshman Paige Bueckers (28 points) led the way.

After UConn’s Christyn Williams missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining, Baylor had the ball down one with a chance to take the lead. Bears star DiJonai Carrington drove left and took a contested pullup but came up short.

It certainly appeared that Carrington was fouled, but the refs let the play go.

Refs ruled no foul on DiJonai Carrington's potential game-winner. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/amSH91IEQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Many people thought the refs missed the call. LeBron was one of them.

Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!! #ncaaW Baylor vs UConn. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 30, 2021

Normally, we’re always down with the refs letting them play on crucial final possessions. However, it definitely seemed like the Huskies got away with a foul there.

Either way, UConn is heading back to the Final Four for the 10th straight time.