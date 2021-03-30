The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Crucial Non-Call In Baylor-UConn Game

LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers Black Mamba alternate uniforms during an NBA FInals game against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat in Game Two of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Like many other basketball fans, LeBron James had his eyes on tonight’s epic women’s Elite Eight battle between Baylor and UConn.

The top-seeded Huskies rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to beat the second-seeded Bears, 69-67. Fantastic freshman Paige Bueckers (28 points) led the way.

After UConn’s Christyn Williams missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining, Baylor had the ball down one with a chance to take the lead. Bears star DiJonai Carrington drove left and took a contested pullup but came up short.

It certainly appeared that Carrington was fouled, but the refs let the play go.

Many people thought the refs missed the call. LeBron was one of them.

Normally, we’re always down with the refs letting them play on crucial final possessions. However, it definitely seemed like the Huskies got away with a foul there.

Either way, UConn is heading back to the Final Four for the 10th straight time.


