LeBron James Reacts To Andre Drummond’s Odd Nickname

Two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond is with the Los Angeles Lakers now and he’s having a ball with teammate LeBron James.

Unfortunately for Drummond, his new teammate just discovered one of his less savory nicknames. In a recent interview, Drummond revealed that LeBron confronted him about his rather odd nickname, “Big Penguin”.

“Bron came up to me one day and said ‘yo, is your nickname Big Penguin?’ I said ‘man I don’t know where that came from or how it started, or who came up with the name. All I know is that someone must have found out that penguins are one of my favorite animals, and kind of put and two together.”

One Twitter user thinks they cracked the code though. In 2013, Drummond published a series of Vine videos dressed as a penguin.

Either Drummond forgot or he's trying to play it off. Hard to forget something you made multiple Vines out of though…https://t.co/owZzYdZy9H pic.twitter.com/WihmyRTH06 — Manifest THIS ⚡ (@StaticShaq) April 14, 2021

Hopefully Andre Drummond continues to act more like a Big and less like a Penguin while he’s with the Lakers.

In his first eight NBA seasons, Drummond won the NBA rebounds title four times and made the All-Star Game twice. But after a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Drummond struggled to make an impact with his new team.

Drummond was waived this past March and quickly signed on with the Lakers. So far he’s averaging 9.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the No. 5 team in the West.

Where do you think Andre Drummond got his nickname from?