LeBron James Reacts To Beloved Sports Journalist's Passing

On Friday night, the sports world learned that Grant Wahl, a longtime soccer journalist who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, passed away. He was 48 years old.

U.S. Soccer confirmed Wahl’s passing with a press release. Countless journalists rushed to Twitter to share their fondest memories of him.

Following the Lakers’ game on Friday night, LeBron James was asked about Wahl’s death. The four-time NBA champion had nothing but great things to say about him.

“First of all, my condolences go out to his family. I saw his brother say something as well. Until we get further details into what transpired [I will not comment further on the nature of his death],” James said. “But I’m very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot - me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing. And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out. And I’ve always kind of watched from a distance.

“Even when I moved up in the ranks and became a professional and he kind of went to a different sport and things of that nature over the years, anytime his name would come up I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at St. V. So, it’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was and I wish his family, like I said, the best. And may he rest in paradise.”

Wahl's legacy will live on for years to come. He was an excellent journalist who wasn't afraid to speak the truth.

Our thoughts are with Wahl’s loved ones at this time.