LeBron James Reacts To Bronny’s Major Endorsement News

Bronny James is still only in high school, but he’s already secured his own sponsorship deal with PSD Underwear. LeBron’s son is the first high school athlete to partner with the company.

Bronny’s own PSD collection will debut later this year, and his dad already plans on getting his hands on some of the products. He jokingly thanked his son “in advance” for the swag on Twitter today.

“Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear ??!!!” James wrote. “Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young.”



Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear??!!! Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young 🤴🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qf9mi8tA69 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2022

By linking up with PSD, Bronny, a junior at Sierra Canyon High School in California, joins a star-studded group of athletes signed with the company, including Ja Morant, Bubba Wallace, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Deebo Samuel.

Bronny has also been in the news lately for his basketball future. LeBron told The Athletic’s Jason Floyd that he wants to close out his NBA career playing with his son.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James said.