LeBron James Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s New Car Design

Over the past week, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been in the headlines for his comments in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Wallace wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt following Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests around the country. The popular driver also suggested Confederate flags be removed from NASCAR.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” Wallace told CNN on Monday. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Just a few days later, Wallace took yet another step in honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. He’s debuting a new car design that he said “speaks volumes to what I stand for, but also what the initiative and what NASCAR is trying to push.”

After he debuted the new design, LeBron James reacted to the car. “Big S/O to Bubba Wallace,” LeBron said on Twitter.

Wallace noted Wednesday night’s race was the perfect time to make a statement.

“We knew the Martinsville race was open, we did not sell sponsorship for that, and it sparked an idea of, ‘Why not run a #blackout car?’ The team brought that idea to me, and I jumped all over it,” he said via ESPN.

The race on Wednesday will officially start at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.