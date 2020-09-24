LeBron James Reacts To Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The wrestling universe received tragic news on Wednesday, as Joe Laurinaitis – known as Road Warrior Animal to his fans – passed away at 60 years old.

Several current and former WWE superstars immediately went on social media to share heartfelt tributes for Laurinaitis, which includes Ric Flair.

“I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors,” Flair wrote on Twitter. “They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP.”

Laurinaitis’ death didn’t just upset the WWE universe, it affected the rest of the sports world. In fact, Lakers superstar LeBron James is heartbroken to hear that his favorite tag-team wrestler has passed away.

There was a tweet going viral that said “RIP to 1/2 of the most intimidating tag team duo of all-time. So many childhood memories man!”

James responded to that post late on Wednesday night, saying “My favorite tag-team of All-Time bro!! Forever Hawk & Animal.”

My favorite tag-team of All-Time bro!! Forever Hawk & Animal — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

It’s unclear how much wrestling James watches at this stage in his life, but the four-time MVP was quite the fan back in the day.

Our thoughts are with the Laurinaitis family during this time.