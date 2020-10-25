LeBron James Reacts To Insane Browns-Bengals Finish

Like much of America, LeBron James was glued to the final moments of today’s thrilling Browns-Bengals game. And while cheering on his beloved Browns, he got to see the incredible finish with the rest of us.

Down 34-30 with 15 seconds left on the clock, the Browns had 2nd-and-10 from their own 24-yard line. Browns QB Baker Mayfield took a shot at the endzone. Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones angled himself perfectly, and came down with the ball in coverage for the game-winning touchdown.

After seeing the catch, LeBron James could not contain himself. Taking to Twitter, the Lakers megastar gave a shoutout to Baker’s throw and Peoples-Jones’ game-winning catch.

“WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!” LeBron exclaimed. “Helluva pass and catch! #Browns”

The Bengals got the ball back for a Hail Mary, but came up short, delivering the win to Cleveland.

WOW!!!!!!!!!!!! Helluva pass and catch! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2020

With the win, Cleveland moves to 5-2 on the season and is one step closer to the playoffs.

Baker Mayfield had a rough start, but was able to shake it off to deliver a terrific fourth quarter. He finished the game with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns, three of them in the fourth quarter.

The Browns have not made the playoffs during LeBron’s entire NBA career. We have to imagine that the Ohio native and Browns fan has something special planned if they finally end their drought.