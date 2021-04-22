LeBron James Reacts To The Knicks’ Winning Streak

The New York Knicks haven’t made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but it appears that drought is about to end this spring.

On Wednesday night, the Knicks extended their recent winning streak to eight games with an overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks. All-Star forward Julius Randle led the way with 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Following the latest win for the Knicks, a tweet stating that the franchise finally turned things around after Dipset performed in Madison Square Garden went viral.

For some reason, LeBron James decided to respond to that comment about Dipset. His response turned a lot of heads, as he tweeted “Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning.”

Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning. https://t.co/Zifxs2OtVH — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 22, 2021

James is certainly right about the NBA being better when the Knicks are winning.

Not only do the Knicks have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports, they have a huge brand and play in arguably biggest market in the country. It would be a shame if the franchise was stuck in its losing ways for over a decade.

Fortunately, New York is back in business because of Tom Thibodeau. He might not win Coach of the Year, but what he’s done with an average roster is really impressive.

The Knicks will try to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the Toronto Raptors this Saturday.