LeBron James Reacts To Lakers Slow Start

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had opportunities against the Warriors and Suns to prove they’re not some old “meme” team. Mission failed.

The Lakers were completely outclassed and outpaced in losses to Golden State and Phoenix to start the 2021-22 campaign. Frustration boiled over to the point of aggression during the Suns loss, in particular.

Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis exchanged a few choice words and eventually started shoving each other during the Lakers-Suns game. Players had to get between the two to break up the scurry.

Is it time to start worrying about what’s going on in Lakers land? LeBron doesn’t think so.

“There’s a process along with building something to become the team you want to become, and I know it firsthand,” James said on Friday night, via Lakers Daily. “It doesn’t happen overnight, as much as you want it. It just takes time, and we’ll know when that time is. Right now, we’ve got to continue to just push.

“We’ll get better with it. We have no choice but to get better.”

The good news for the Lakers is that LeBron James looks like himself again after a frustrating end to the 2020-21 season.

James, rocking the new No. 6, scored 25, dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds, albeit in a loss to the Suns. He was even better against the Warriors, scoring 34, grabbing 11 boards and coming up with five assists.

James needs his teammates to step up to the plate. They’ll have that opportunity tomorrow when the Lakers take on the Grizzlies on Sunday night.