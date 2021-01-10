LeBron James Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Historic Performance

Just 10 games into his rookie season, 19-year-old LaMelo Ball made NBA history.

On Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets point guard became the youngest player to ever record a triple double. Ball shot the lights out, going 9-for-13 on his way to 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Charlotte got the win, 113-105, to improve to 5-5 in 2020.

Ball remained the least surprised at his own performance, issuing an awesome statement about his effort in a postgame interview.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was three, so it comes quite easy to me, for real,” Ball said after his historic night.

But, the 19-year-old got some well deserved praise from around the league as well. Lakers star, and a former holder of the triple double record, LeBron James took to Instagram to dish out some props to the youngest Ball brother.

“Tough @Melo! Congrats lil bro,” James said via his Instagram story.

Ball broke the previous record held by Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who was 19 years and 317 days old when he tallied his first triple double. The Hornets rookie hit the mark a full 177 days earlier.

It’s been a mixed bag of performances for the 19-year-old Ball to start off the season. The Hornets have used him off the bench to start the season, as he backs up third-year point guard Devonte Graham. If Ball has a few more nights like the one he had on Saturday, it’ll be hard to keep him out of the starting line-up.

With a fairly underwhelming roster, the 5-5 Hornets have surprised the NBA this year. Just 10 games in, Charlotte already has an early season chance to sneak into an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Ball will certainly have to have a few more big nights if the Hornets hope to make a run at the postseason.

