LeBron James Reacts To Latest Career Achievement

NBA superstar LeBron James added a new accolade on Thursday to his already impressive lists on career achievements.

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their 2019-20 regular-season on Thursday, falling 136-122 to the Sacramento Kings. Now, all eyes look ahead to the 2020 postseason. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will play either the Memphis Grizzles, Phoenix Suns or Portland Trail Blazers, depending on how the rest of Thursday night’s games shake out.

Before the postseason begins, though, LeBron has something to celebrate. With the Lakers’ 2019-20 regular season in the books, No. 23 is officially the NBA’s leader in assists for the 2019-20 season. It’s the first time he’s accomplished the feat in his historic career.

The King had an awesome reaction to his historic feat on Thursday evening. Take a look at LeBron’s reaction to the accolade in the tweet below.

LeBron finishes the regular-season having averaged 10.2 assists per contest. He also dropped 25.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the powerhouse Lakers this year.

Fortunately, LeBron won’t have to carry the Lakers on his back this postseason. Anthony Davis has been unstoppable in the Orlando bubble.

Davis has scored at least 30 points in three of the Lakers’ eight Orlando bubble games, including a 42-point, 12-rebound effort against the Utah Jazz on Aug. 3 – the same night Los Angeles secured the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

LeBron and AD get back to work early next week in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in Orlando.