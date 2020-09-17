LeBron James Reacts To Making All-NBA Team History

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: LeBron James has made NBA history. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old superstar was named to the All-NBA first team.

This is the 16th time in James’ career that he’s earned All-NBA honors, giving him the most in league history. It snapped his tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

In his 17th season, James averaged 25.3 points and 10.2 assists per game. Those are absurd numbers at this stage in his career, as he continues to prove he’s still the very best in the business.

Once the news broke that James made NBA history, the four-time MVP went on social media to share his thoughts on this accomplishment.

“Don’t even have words,” James wrote on Instagram. “All I can say is THANK YOU and I’m truly BLESSED!”

At this point, it’d be downright foolish to dismiss what James has accomplished in his carer.

James has a chance to continue adding to his legacy in the coming weeks.

The Lakers are just eight wins away from winning an NBA title. Another championship would help James’ argument as the greatest player in the history of the league.

Game 1 between Denver and Los Angeles is set for Friday night. It should be fun to see how James handles the exciting duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.