LeBron James Reacts To Making NBA Playoff History On Tuesday

Last night’s Game 3 victory over the Houston Rockets as more than just a routine playoff win for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It was the 162nd playoff win of James’ illustrious 17-year career, which vaulted him past Derek Fisher for the most in NBA history. LeBron had already surpassed Tim Duncan (157 wins), Robert Horry (155) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (154).

An incredible achievement, without question, and one which the three-time NBA champion and four-time acknowledged on Instagram this afternoon.

“All I can say is BLESSED #ThekidfromAkron!” James wrote.

With no signs of slowing down, it is conceivable that James will put some considerable distance between himself and Fisher in the coming years.

He’ll get his next opportunity to add to his postseason win total tomorrow night when the Lakers look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal series against Houston.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.