LeBron James Reacts To Message From Tom Brady

Tom Brady was one of many prominent athletes to reach out and congratulate LeBron James on his fourth NBA championship.

Brady did so in typical, self-deprecating fashion, mocking his own snafu where he seemingly forgot how many downs there were on the final drive of last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He also added a joke at Lebron’s expense

“Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “Not bad for a washed up old guy!”

James responded to Brady’s well-wishes on his Instagram story, where he’s been busy documenting pretty much everybody who has shouted him out over the last couple of days.

“Thank you my brother! #SuperWashed,” James wrote.

Bron responding to Brady 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/GxAq6iUwO5 — LeBron's Witnesses (@kinglbj_23) October 12, 2020

At this point, Brady and LeBron have 10 combined championship rings. Brady has won six in nine Super Bowl appearances, while James has four in 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

Not too shabby.

[ NESN ]