LeBron James Reacts To Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open Victory

Naomi Osaka won the 2020 U.S. Open on Saturday evening, sparking an awesome response from NBA superstar LeBron James.

Osaka was in a whole heap of trouble early on in the U.S. Open against Belarusian native Victoria Azerenka. The Japanese star lost the first set in ugly fashion, winning just one game compared to Azerenka’s six. But it was all Osaka from then on.

Osaka hit a groove in the second set, winning six games to three. It was much of the same in the third and final set. Osaka didn’t have much of a challenge closing out the U.S. Open, winning the final set six games to three. The dramatic comeback sparked plenty of reactions from athletes across the world – LeBron being the latest.

The NBA superstar congratulated Osaka for her comeback U.S. Open win against Azerenka on Saturday. Take a look below.

It’s great to see LeBron James always voicing his support for female athletes. The NBA superstar continues to remain involved in female athletics.

As for Naomi Osaka, she’s quickly risen to the pinnacle of tennis. At just 22 years old, the Japanese star is on her way to becoming one of the best tennis players we’ve ever seen.

Meanwhile, LeBron is gearing up for Saturday night’s Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers take on the Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Los Angeles is looking to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals.