The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Reacts To NASCAR’s Photo Of The Noose

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

LeBron James still has a few questions about the noose found at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Earlier this week, the FBI came to the conclusion, based on significant evidence, that Bubba Wallace was not a target of a hate crime. The garage door pull rope was simply fashioned like a noose and has been hanging in the same garage stall since late last year.

The investigation may be over, but there’s still plenty of questions surrounding the controversy. LeBron is one of many asking questions that have yet to be answered by either the FBI or NASCAR.

The NBA superstar agrees with Jalen Rose’s comments on the matter. Rose believes while it may not have been a hate crime against Wallace, it’s a sign of disrespect towards the black community.

Many argue the noose is a commonly-used knot, but it’s still a mystery as to why it was found hanging in just the one specific garage stall. NASCAR’s own investigation found that Wallace’s garage stall was the only stall in which a noose was found.

Fortunately for Wallace, he’s not specifically a target of a hate crime. But this could be something much bigger. LeBron, like many others, is still demanding answers after a week of major controversy in the sports world.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not LeBron continues to discuss this issue when the NBA season resumes on July 31.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.