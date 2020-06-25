LeBron James Reacts To NASCAR’s Photo Of The Noose

LeBron James still has a few questions about the noose found at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Earlier this week, the FBI came to the conclusion, based on significant evidence, that Bubba Wallace was not a target of a hate crime. The garage door pull rope was simply fashioned like a noose and has been hanging in the same garage stall since late last year.

The investigation may be over, but there’s still plenty of questions surrounding the controversy. LeBron is one of many asking questions that have yet to be answered by either the FBI or NASCAR.

The NBA superstar agrees with Jalen Rose’s comments on the matter. Rose believes while it may not have been a hate crime against Wallace, it’s a sign of disrespect towards the black community.

FACTS!!!!! No question about it. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/gTlC5J14gC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2020

Many argue the noose is a commonly-used knot, but it’s still a mystery as to why it was found hanging in just the one specific garage stall. NASCAR’s own investigation found that Wallace’s garage stall was the only stall in which a noose was found.

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

Fortunately for Wallace, he’s not specifically a target of a hate crime. But this could be something much bigger. LeBron, like many others, is still demanding answers after a week of major controversy in the sports world.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not LeBron continues to discuss this issue when the NBA season resumes on July 31.