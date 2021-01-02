LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State Blowing Out Clemson

Clemson entered tonight’s Sugar Bowl against Ohio State as a touchdown favorite and was expected to out-duel the Buckeyes.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and company had other ideas. After Clemson jumped out to a 14-7 lead, the Buckeyes ended the first half on a 21-0 run to take a 28-14 halftime lead.

The second half has been much of the season. Clemson scored an early touchdown and cut Ohio State’s lead to just 14 points. It was time for the Buckeyes to go on another run and that’s exactly what they did.

Two more passing touchdowns from star quarterback Justin Fields has Ohio State up 49-21. Ohio State fans are loving what they have seen from their team tonight.

That includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who had a simple message for the Buckeyes.

Shortly after LeBron’s message, Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense finally put some points on the board.

However, Ohio State still has a 21-point lead with just over 10 minutes left in the game. The Tigers need a Herculean effort – and some divine intervention – if they want to come back in this game.

It looks like Dabo Swinney will regret having Ohio State at No. 11 in his coaches poll following the close of the regular season.

We’re sure Ohio State fans will remind him of that fact for years to come.