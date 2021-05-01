After missing six weeks of action due to an ankle injury, LeBron James returned to the hardwood on Friday night.

James missed 20 games in that six-week span, marking the longest injury-related layoff of his illustrious career. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference during the four-time MVP’s absence.

Unfortunately, the Lakers weren’t victorious last night against the Sacramento Kings. James finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Following the loss on Friday night, James spoke to the media about his return. He revealed how eager he was to get back on the court and rejoin his teammates.

“It’s been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured. So that’s just who I am,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “You guys could have seen the logging of the minutes and hours per day that I was doing as far as rehab and treatment, it was a lot more than I slept. So over the last six weeks, that’s all I’ve been doing, is having an urgency to get back and play.”

New story: LeBron James’ return? Solid. The Lakers at the moment? Shaky. And there’s only nine games left to the dress rehearsal before the curtain comes up on their bid for a repeat title run https://t.co/sPolFPWW4q — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 1, 2021

With the playoffs on the horizon, James is hoping the Lakers can finish this wacky regular season on a positive note.

“It’s only nine games left. It’s just been … it’s been a hell of a season, obviously. … But we look forward to the challenge. It is what it is. This is the season, and we’ve got to make the most out of it.”

The Lakers will be back in action tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors.