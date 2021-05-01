The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LeBron James Reacts To Playing First Game After Longest Injury Layoff Of His Career

LeBron on the court for the Lakers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After missing six weeks of action due to an ankle injury, LeBron James returned to the hardwood on Friday night.

James missed 20 games in that six-week span, marking the longest injury-related layoff of his illustrious career. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference during the four-time MVP’s absence.

Unfortunately, the Lakers weren’t victorious last night against the Sacramento Kings. James finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Following the loss on Friday night, James spoke to the media about his return. He revealed how eager he was to get back on the court and rejoin his teammates.

“It’s been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured. So that’s just who I am,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “You guys could have seen the logging of the minutes and hours per day that I was doing as far as rehab and treatment, it was a lot more than I slept. So over the last six weeks, that’s all I’ve been doing, is having an urgency to get back and play.”

With the playoffs on the horizon, James is hoping the Lakers can finish this wacky regular season on a positive note.

“It’s only nine games left. It’s just been … it’s been a hell of a season, obviously. … But we look forward to the challenge. It is what it is. This is the season, and we’ve got to make the most out of it.”

The Lakers will be back in action tomorrow night against the Toronto Raptors.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.