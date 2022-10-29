LeBron James Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance Off Bench

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers brought All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Although the Lakers lost yet again, LeBron James raved about Westbrook's performance off the bench.

"He was great," James told reporters, via ESPN. "He was great all game."

James added that Westbrook's energy "catapulted" the Lakers' overall effort despite being without Anthony Davis.

Westbrook, meanwhile, said all the right things to the media after the game.

"From Day 1, I mentioned I'm the guy that's willing to do whatever for the team," Westbrook said. "I'll sacrifice whatever it is that needs to be sacrificed -- parts of my game that I've done for years to accommodate whatever it is that the coach needs me to do, and I'll continue to do that."

Westbrook also said that he was pleased with the energy the Lakers played with on Friday night.

It's unclear if the Lakers will keep Westbrook in this role for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday night. They're still searching for their first win of the 2022-23 season.