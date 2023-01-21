LeBron James Reacts To Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Skirmish

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe made headlines on Friday night due to a skirmish with the Grizzlies at Cyrpto.com Arena.

It all started with Sharpe exchanging words with Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks. That led to Steve Adams throwing himself at the front of the altercation.

As if there weren't enough people involved in this mess, Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, joined the skirmish. However, he was actually spotted making amends with Sharpe in the second half of the game.

Following the Lakers' win over the Grizzlies, LeBron James discussed Sharpe's altercation with the Grizzlies.

James made it clear that he's got Sharpe's back.

"I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7," James told reporters. "So that’s my guy. I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure."

Brooks, on the other hand, said that Sharpe shouldn't have been allowed to return to his seat for the second half of the Grizzlies-Lakers game.

"A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never come back into the game, but it’s Los Angeles," Brooks said.

The Lakers and Grizzlies will meet again in February. It's unclear if Sharpe will attend that game.