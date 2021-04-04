Gonzaga-UCLA proved to be one of the best Final Four games of all-time. It was thrilling. Dramatic. Gritty. Even LeBron James couldn’t believe his eyes.

Like most close games, a controversial foul call came into play during regulation’s final possession. Tied at 81, Johnny Juzang drove into the paint and elevated before being met by Gonzaga’s gritty Drew Timee. Timee, being in great position, took the charge which was called against Juzang.

The call essentially sent the game to overtime. The two juggernauts went toe-to-toe before Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs sank a halfcourt shot to win the game.

Rewind to the charge call, LeBron is embarrassed it was even called in the first place.

“Hahaha! Everything is a CHARGE in HS and College ball. EVERYTHING,” James said on Twitter. Hahaha! Everything is a CHARGE in HS and College ball. EVERYTHING — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021 Sure, that may have not been called in the NBA. But the referees probably got this one right. And LeBron would admit it. But nevertheless that was a good call! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021 Timee was in excellent position to make a play. He had his feet set and Juzang lowered his shoulder. By definition, that’s a charge. You could argue to let a play like that slide in crunch time. Most refs do, especially in the NBA. But not as much in the college game.

UCLA’s magical run has come to an end, but hats off to the Bruins. They went from almost missing out on the tournament to coming up just a play short of heading to the championship.