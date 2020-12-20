With the fast approaching NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are preparing for a title defense. With two of the best players in the league, there’s little doubt that the team will find themselves right in the mix heading into the postseason.

On Sunday, the Lakers moved one more chess piece to sure up their supporting cast.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers signed Kyle Kuzma to a three-year contract extension earlier this afternoon. The deal is worth $40 million over the next few seasons and will include a player option for 2023-24.

The deal likely represents the final piece of the puzzle for the Lakers in a crowded 2020 offseason. Los Angeles locked down Anthony Davis and James to longer term deals soon after the team’s championship win.

Kuzma took on the smallest role of his career last season, becoming a bench player behind the team’s other talented forwards. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in a key part on the way to a Lakers championship.

James continued to support the 24-year-old forward, advocating for the young player to keep learning, even when coming off of the bench.

Here’s what he said about the Lakers most recent signing:

KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!! Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles 🤣🤣 @kylekuzma https://t.co/anaseyjXIl — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2020

James remains one of the staunchest defenders of Kuzma as a contributor to the Lakers team. Although the 24-year-old has struggled to meet high expectations over the last few year, the Lakers still remain committed to utilizing him in a crowded frontcourt.

But James wasn’t the only one to congratulate the young player on his new deal. Plenty of NBA fans took to Twitter to talk about the new Kuzma contract.

Take a look:

Like all rookie extensions, Kyle Kuzma will have a poison pill restriction. For trade purposes, the current contract of $3.6M will count as outgoing salary. For incoming salary of the acquiring team, the average of the last year of his contract and extension is used- $10.9M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 20, 2020

With Kuzma finally locked down, James and the defending champs can get back to his real business: winning basketball games. The Lakers will help usher in the new NBA year as they play on opening night against their cross-town rival the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return as another Western Conference competitor with hopes of dethroning James.

The Lakers tip-off against the Clippers on Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.