LeBron James Reacts To The Nuggets 3-1 Series Comeback

Earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets shocked the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Denver faced a 3-1 deficit before winning the next three games. The Nuggets trailed by 16 points in both Game 5 and Game 6, but came back to win both contests.

In Game 7, it was all Nuggets as Jamal Murray and company won by a final score of 104-89. With the win, the Nuggets clinched a spot in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Waiting for the Nuggets is a man who knows what it takes to come back from a 3-1 deficit. LeBron James was asked what he thought about Denver’s incredible comeback against the Clippers.

“It takes a lot of energy, effort and a lot of desperation to be able to come back from a 3-1 deficit; and they did it twice. So the respect level is out of this world for what we have for this ball club,” LeBron said.

LeBron famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an incredible comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Trailing 3-1, LeBron and Kyrie Irving dominated over the final three games en route to a NBA title win.

The Western Conference Finals kick off on Friday night. Los Angeles enters as the heavy favorite to win the series and the NBA title.

Game 1 tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.