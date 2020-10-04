LeBron James Reacts To Today’s Insane Cowboys-Browns Game

LeBron James is a fan of both the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys. But during today’s Cowboys-Browns game, he couldn’t contain himself and one of his fandoms took over.

Watching the game prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, LeBron appeared to have his Browns hat on. When Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game-sealing touchdown on a 50-yard run, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“OBJ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” LeBron wrote. “@obj bro bro! Let’s GO!!!! #Browns”

That big touchdown gave the Browns a 49-38 lead with 3:25 left to go. The Cowboys tried to rally but came up short despite scoring three straight touchdowns and two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.

Some Cowboys fans will probably be a bit upset to see LeBron cheering for the Browns at their expense. But given how Dallas performed today, they have far bigger things to worry about.

As for the Browns, With the win over the Cowboys, they move to 3-1 on the season, tied with the rival Baltimore Ravens for second place in the AFC North. But they’re still on pace for a trip to the playoffs.

The Browns will be in great shape they can win their next two games against the Colts and Steelers.

And LeBron James will be supporting the Browns every step of the way.

Which team is more likely to make the playoffs at this point: The Browns or the Cowboys?