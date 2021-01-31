LeBron James Reacts To Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl Appearance

Age is just a number. Or at least, that’s what LeBron James and Tom Brady remind us every day.

The two legendary, future Hall of Famers in their respective sports have long spoken about their mutual respect for one another. The longevity of their successes ties the two together and it’s hard not to think of one when talking about the other.

Brady has recently been the focal point of conversation. At 43 years of age, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just made his tenth Super Bowl. He’ll get the chance to go for an astounding seventh ring next weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

LeBron is among Brady’s biggest fans and spoke about how impressive the quarterback’s run through another postseason. Of course, the Lakers star had to mention their ages and how astounding it is that they continue to dominate, despite being considered “old.”

“At our age, we can still dominate our sport,” James said per Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily. “…We have one common goal and that’s to win and win at the highest level.”

James himself is fresh off an NBA title at the age of 35, his fourth over the course of his 18-year career. 21 games into the newest league year, the four-time regular season MVP appears to be making a bid for a repeat championship, as well as outstanding individual numbers.

LeBron made sure to already congratulate Brady on a job well done through the season. The two have formed somewhat of a friendship, that includes the occasional birthday message from time to time.

Although Brady will be the first of the two to compete for a title in 2021, James might not be far from behind. If that’s the case, maybe the 43-year-old quarterback will be cheering for the Lakers later this summer.