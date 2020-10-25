LeBron James Reacts To Tom Brady’s Performance Today

Tom Brady has been putting on an aerial show against the Las Vegas Raiders today, and LeBron James is taking notice.

Brady had a brilliant first half, throwing two touchdowns passes while running one in himself in the first quarter. But after Brady threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller late in the second quarter, LeBron took to Twitter to show him his support.

“My GOODNESS @TomBrady!!!!” LeBron wrote. “Bread [basket] DIME!! WOW my friend!”

Now that’s a case of greatness recognizing greatness. The two have always spoken glowingly about one another and given praise to their respective accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing in on their fifth win of the season.

A win over the Raiders would list the Bucs to 5-2 on the season ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants. After what should be an easy win, the Bucs will return home for a massive game against the New Orleans Saints.

Given how the Bucs are thriving while the New England Patriots are struggling, it’s becoming pretty clear that Brady played a much bigger role in New England’s success during his 20 years with the team.

And if Brady can lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, it will cement his greatness in much the same way LeBron’s titles in three cities have cemented his.

And you can bet LeBron will be watching as Brady makes the attempt.