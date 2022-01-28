LeBron James Reacts To Tonight’s All-Star Game News

In what has become an annual ritual, LeBron James was included among the NBA All-Star Game starters when they were revealed tonight.

This is the 18th season in a row James has earned this honor. The only time he didn’t was as a rookie in 2003-04, which is actually the only season James was not selected to the All-Star Game.

James is the first player to be an All-Star starter 18 years in a row, an accomplishment he recognized on Twitter tonight.

“Gloria’s son! God’s Plan! #ThekidfromAKRON #BlessedFolded,” James wrote.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 20 in Cleveland.

Through 36 games this season, James is averaging 29.1 points per outing, his highest scoring average since the 2009-10 campaign. He’s also contributing 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per appearance.

The Lakers as a team are 24-24 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. It has been a disappointing season for them so far, but perhaps things will take a turn for the better now that Anthony Davis has returned from injury.