LeBron James Reacts To What He’s Seeing From The Cavaliers

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell off after LeBron James left in the summer of 2018. After back-to-back 19-win seasons however, they are showing signs of progress.

Cleveland fell to LeBron and the Lakers last night to drop to 8-9 on the season, but the Cavaliers have shown massive improvements, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

James is now in his third season in Los Angeles, but the former Cavaliers cornerstone has been keeping an eye on his old team, and he’s been impressed.

“I still watch them because I still got a couple of teammates on the team and then like a little brother of mine is on the team, as well, in Darius Garland,” James said, via WKYC’s Ben Axelrod. “Obviously, [Kevin Love] is still here. Cedi [Osman] is like one of my — obviously, you guys know my relationship with Cedi, I love that kid so much. I got an opportunity to play with Larry [Nance] Jr. as well. And then the staff, I didn’t play for Coach J.B. [Bickertstaff], but a lot of their staff members are still over there as well that I spent a lot of years with.”

Currently, the Cavs are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. There’s a long way to go, but this start has been encouraging.

We’ll leave you with a crazy stat. If by some chance Cleveland made the playoffs this year, it would be the first time they’ve made the postseason without LeBron since 1997-8.