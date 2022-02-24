Report: LeBron James Has Clear Preference For Future

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Some media members actually believe the organization should consider trading the four-time NBA champion in the offseason.

In a recent article by Bill Oram of The Athletic, he pointed out that tension is rising between James and the Lakers. Oram believes James and his agent, Rich Paul, have grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are “beginning to really squeeze.”

Though it sounds like James’ relationship with the Lakers is on thin ice, the latest update from Shams Charania of The Athletic says otherwise.

Charania said James’ plan is to be a Laker for “the foreseeable future.”

As of now, James is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The main issue when it comes to the Lakers is the way they’ve constructed their roster in recent years. Part of the problem is that James has more power than any other player has had in Los Angeles.

“But for as important as Bryant was to the Lakers, sources inside the organization have long said that not even the legendary Black Mamba wielded as much power within the organization as James now has,” Oram wrote. “Bryant was never able to strong-arm the Lakers to make a move like the one James helped orchestrate for [Russell] Westbrook, which has proven to be an outright disaster.”

The Lakers’ front office might deserve a significant amount of blame for the team’s recent shortcomings, but James also has a hand in this situation.

If James actually wants to stay in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, he’ll need to find a way to see eye to eye with the front office.