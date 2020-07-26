LeBron James Reportedly Heard Dissing 1 Player During Scrimmage

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage this weekend. But LeBron was not in the mood to show a ton of respect to one opposing player.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, LeBron could be heard dissing Magic point guard Michael Carter-Williams. And he wasn’t quiet about it either.

“He’s all drive, no shoot,” LeBron could be heard saying. “No. 7 (MCW) is all drive.”

That’s pretty rough to hear from the league’s most decorated star. And it’s doubly disrespectful to Carter-Williams not even hearing his name called.

It definitely shows that LeBron knows all about who he’s going up against – and how to beat him down too. You’ll never be able to accuse LeBron James of not studying his opponents.

LeBron is basically calling out Michael Carter Williams to his teammates and MCW can clearly hear it. "He's all drive, no shoot. No. 7 is all drive." #Lakers #Magic #NBABubble — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 25, 2020

Michael Carter-Williams hasn’t exactly been enjoying a great season in his first full year with the Magic. He hasn’t started a game this season and has averaged just 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The NBA might ultimately have to put a delay on audio once games start. With no audience in attendance to drown out the sounds on the court, there could be all manner of expletive-filled trash talk filling the arena.

What kind of major changes will the NBA implement over the course of their restart in Orlando? And will Michael Carter-Williams avenge the trash-talking?