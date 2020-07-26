The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Heard Dissing 1 Player During Scrimmage

lebron james during a recent gameLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on February 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage this weekend. But LeBron was not in the mood to show a ton of respect to one opposing player.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, LeBron could be heard dissing Magic point guard Michael Carter-Williams. And he wasn’t quiet about it either.

“He’s all drive, no shoot,” LeBron could be heard saying. “No. 7 (MCW) is all drive.”

That’s pretty rough to hear from the league’s most decorated star. And it’s doubly disrespectful to Carter-Williams not even hearing his name called.

It definitely shows that LeBron knows all about who he’s going up against – and how to beat him down too. You’ll never be able to accuse LeBron James of not studying his opponents.

Michael Carter-Williams hasn’t exactly been enjoying a great season in his first full year with the Magic. He hasn’t started a game this season and has averaged just 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The NBA might ultimately have to put a delay on audio once games start. With no audience in attendance to drown out the sounds on the court, there could be all manner of expletive-filled trash talk filling the arena.

What kind of major changes will the NBA implement over the course of their restart in Orlando? And will Michael Carter-Williams avenge the trash-talking?


