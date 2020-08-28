Earlier this week, the NBA season came to an abrupt halt when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor for a game against the Orlando Magic following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Just hours later, the NBA announced all Wednesday-night games had been postponed. Not long after that, the players gathered for a meeting to decide what to do moving forward.

According to a report from Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James “turned off” other players with his comments during the players’ meeting and later phone call.

“I’ve heard, first of all, that he was speaking out of pocket and was talking to the players in a fashion that really turned off some of these young cats off,” said Smith on Friday’s edition of First Take.

This is what I heard about LEBRON coming out of Thursday’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/QeetPg1rtv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 28, 2020

“… Well guess what, the younger generation of players were not having what they were hearing from LeBron James because the fashion in which he spoke to them,” Smith continued. “When he stormed out of there, I was told it was in part because of that — and he sort of came off like ‘I got mine, I don’t need this.’”

LeBron reportedly walked out of the players’ meeting earlier this week. However, not long after, he and the Lakers decided to play the rest of the season.

After a brief hiatus, the NBA will return to TV screens on Saturday.