LeBron James Responds To Chris Paul Trade Question

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy and discuss a few NBA-related topics.

James showed his support for Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul at one point during his interview with guest host Arsenio Hall. He even commented on the trade from 2011 that would’ve sent Paul to the Lakers. Of course, then NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed it.

This led to Hall asking about Paul’s future and whether James would want him on the Lakers.

“Could it still happen, and would you like it to still happen? I know why you’re laughing because that would be tampering or something if I talk about that,” Hall said.

After they shared a few more laughs, Hall told James “You probably can’t talk about that. Of course, you’d love to play with your friend. We’d love it.”

James didn’t dismiss that notion from Hall, as he replied “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely.”

Now, this doesn’t mean James and Paul will join forces in Los Angeles.

James is just showing his support for Paul as both a basketball player and friend. With that being said, it would be very interesting to see them on the same team.

Even though Paul has a $44 million player option for the 2021-22 season, there’s no guarantee that he’ll accept it. If he declines that option, Paul could sign with any team he wants in free agency.