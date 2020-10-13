LeBron James Responds To Message From Barack Obama

LeBron James has received a ton of love from his family and friends on social media since leading the Lakers to a championship on Sunday night. In fact, Barack Obama went on Twitter to congratulate the face of the NBA.

“Proud of my friend King James for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy,” President Obama tweeted on Monday.

It took James almost a day to reply to President Obama due to the abundance of messages sent his way, but he has finally responded.

“Thank you my friend,” James wrote on Twitter. “Truly appreciate our friendship and your words.”

Thank you my friend!!! Truly appreciate our friendship and your words. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/ytsjDX4xKr — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

Back when James led the Miami Heat to a Finals victory, he was told “It’s your world” by President Obama. They clearly have a ton of respect for each other.

James’ latest championship will certainly help out his legacy. He’s now the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams.

Though he’s turning 36 years old in December, it’s unclear when James will start to decline. Every year he continues to prove that he’s still the best player in the league.

Congratulations to James on adding another championship ring to his resume.