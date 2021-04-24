LeBron Claps Back At Bar Owner Who Calls For NBA To ‘Expel’ Him

In addition to being one of the greatest on-court players in NBA history, LeBron James has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinions with off-court issues. In today’s divisive political climate, his outspoken nature has drawn criticism from plenty of dissenting “fans.”

LeBron’s most recent political controversy came from a tweet about the police shooting of a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio. Posting a photo of the cop who presumably took the fatal shot, the NBA superstar wrote “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The tweet was later deleted, but that hasn’t stopped people from continuing the “stick to basketball” attitude that has floated around his entire career.

One Cincinnati bar owner took this attitude to another level, refusing to play any NBA games in his establishment until LeBron is “expelled” from the league.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” Jay Linneman, owner of Linne’s Pub, wrote on Facebook. “We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

Linneman also added that James and other outspoken athletes “just need to play the game and that’s it” and “their opinion doesn’t really matter.”

The four-time NBA champion doesn’t seem too concerned with these criticisms. In response to a tweet about the bar owner, LeBron shared a hilariously sarcastic message.

“Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp,” he wrote.

After suffering a severe ankle sprain in a game back in late March, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has missed the team’s last 17 games. He’s expected to return sometime before Los Angeles embarks on its title-defending playoff run.

The Lakers currently sit at No. 5 in the Western Conference with a 35-24 record.