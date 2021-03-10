In four years since the NBA changed the All-Star Game, with two star players drafting teams for the event, LeBron James has unsurprisingly been a captain every year. In those All-Star Games, he is 4-0.

As the top vote-getter for the All-Star Game every year, LeBron has had the honor of picking against another superstar each year. In 2018, it was Stephen Curry. The last two years, eventual MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo picked against him. This year, it was Kevin Durant, who had to sit out due to a hamstring injury.

It is unclear if LeBron can opt out of that responsibility, assuming he once again wins the fan vote in 2022. After a 4-0 start as captain, he says he’d like to go out with an undefeated record as All-Star Game captain.

“I hope that they allow me to retire from being an All-Star captain, so I can retire with a perfect 4-0 record,” James said after Sunday’s event, per Lakers Nation. “I’ll keep that forever. But we’ll just see what happens.”

Most thought LeBron James clearly won the draft with Kevin Durant after the teams were announced. After MVP favorite Joel Embiid, a member of Durant’s squad, was ruled out before the game, it became even more lopsided.

Sunday’s game was fairly close for a bit, but Team LeBron opened it up with a 60-point second quarter. Giannis won the game’s MVP award with 35 points, while Curry and Damian Lillard spent the game trading threes from nearly half-court. LeBron himself settled for just 13 minutes, tied for the fewest on his team. After his vocal opposition to playing the All-Star Game at all, during a compressed season with COVID-19 still at large, that may not be a huge surprise.

He and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Friday night, with a home game against the Indiana Pacers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

