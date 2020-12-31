LeBron James Revealed His 36th Birthday Celebration Plans

LeBron James didn’t get to celebrate his 36th birthday on Wednesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers did pick up a convincing win over the San Antonio Spurs.

James finished last night’s game with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds. It was arguably his best performance of the season so far.

After the game was over, James opened up about his birthday plans for this year. Obviously he can’t throw a massive party due to COVID-19, but the Lakers superstar plans on celebrating with his teammates.

“I have some wine waiting on me,” James said, via USA Today. “Probably some teammates will stop by. There is a meal room we have our meetings at. We might stop down there and watch some TV and drink some good wine. Maybe have some tequila.”

It’s not a secret that James is a huge fan of wine. As a matter of fact, he jokingly blamed wine for his free-throw shooting woes after the Lakers’ win on Christmas Day.

“What I told you the other night when I drink wine it goes from straight down to the left side of my body. Tonight, I shot the free throw with my right hand so it had bad side effects. I’ma see if I can drink some wine, and if I can shoot it to the right side of my body maybe it’ll help my free throw, and it’ll give me a little more strength to where it doesn’t hit absolutely nothing. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I have to drink upside down tonight maybe – vampire style.”

It’s been a tough year for everyone, including NBA players. The Lakers certainly deserve a day to celebrate James’ birthday, as long as they’re not violating league protocols.

James and the Lakers could celebrate in their team hotel tonight, but they’ll need to be careful because they’ll be right back to work tomorrow against the Spurs.