LeBron James Reveals If He Would Vote For Herschel Walker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the 2022 U.S. midterm elections finally here, Lakers star LeBron James has revealed his choice for Georgia’s Senate race.

James is endorsing incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. He's going up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker

In a video released by Warnock's team, James said there's "only one choice" for the Senate race.

"Georgia, what up? LeBron James here. Obviously tomorrow is Election Day and there’s only one choice when voting for Senator, and that’s Raphael Warnock," the four-time NBA champion said. "So make sure you guys go to Warnock.com to find your polling location. God Bless."

Warnock thanked James for his support on social media, saying, "Great to have you on Team Warnock."

For the majority of this fall, the polls have shown Warnock having a slight lead over Walker.

According to the Associated Press, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast early ballots.

It'll be interesting to see how the Senate race in Georgia plays out.