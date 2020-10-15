LeBron James Reveals His Message For The Late Kobe Bryant

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 NBA champions.

The Lakers took down the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, winning this year’s championship. It’s the fourth title for LeBron and the 17th in Lakers franchise history.

This is Los Angeles’ first NBA championship since Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to a title in 2010. That was the fifth of Bryant’s career, as he won it by taking down the Boston Celtics in an epic seven-game series.

Tragically, Bryant died in a helicopter crash in late January. He and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in the crash in Calabasas, California.

The Lakers played this season for Bryant and his family. They capped it off in perfect fashion, winning the NBA title.

Three days after winning the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron posted a message for the late Kobe Bryant.

“Hope I made you proud my brother!! Love and miss you Champ!!” LeBron wrote on Instagram.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka spoke about Kobe and Gianna following the team’s title win.

“2020 has been a tragic and very difficult year in many ways, with what happened on Jan. 26,” Pelinka said following Game 6. “And I think Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year. Kobe’s voice is always in my head, always, every day, every minute. And I think to be able to — for LeBron [James], Anthony [Davis], Coach [Frank] Vogel, myself and for Jeanie [Buss], for us to be able to win this championship doesn’t take away the sting of the loss, but what it does is it helps us add to their legacy.”