LeBron James Reveals What He’s Learned About Lakers Fans

LeBron James’ first year with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. Not only did he suffer a groin injury that kept him out of action for a large chunk of the season, the fan base was skeptical of his ability to lead the team to the promised land.

Remember, there were a bunch of fans defacing murals of James in Los Angeles. They weren’t ready to accept him as the new face of the franchise.

Things have definitely changed over the past year though. At 35 years old, James had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 25.3 points and 10.2 assists per game. He snapped the Lakers’ postseason drought, and now he has them one win away from their 17th championship.

When asked what he’s learned about being a Laker over the last two seasons, James said “The Laker faithful don’t give a damn about what you’ve done before…until you’ve done it with them.”

Asked LeBron what he's learned about being a Laker in the past 2.5 years. "The Laker faithful don’t give a damn about what you’ve done before. … Until you've done it with them." True. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 8, 2020

James’ resume is one of the most impressive in NBA history. However, Lakers fans wanted to see him lead their team to the Finals before they can celebrate his success.

The job isn’t done yet for James and the Lakers, as they are one more strong performance away from capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

If James leads Los Angeles to a series-clinching win on Friday night, it’ll strengthen what is already an incredible legacy. He’ll also receive a ton of love from the Laker faithful.