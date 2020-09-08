LeBron James Reveals What Keeps Him ‘Sane’ In NBA Bubble

NBA players have been inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida for nearly two months. The players who end up reaching the NBA Finals will be there until late October.

While staying in one isolated location is probably beneficial to their physical health (less traveling means more rest), it has to be tough on their mental health.

The NBA is doing what it can for players, allowing family members to join them inside of the bubble, and players are developing their own ways to stay mentally fresh.

LeBron James explains how he keeps himself “sane” in an interview with USA TODAY.

“Family always comes first. Having that in your life, you have to put yourself in the position of what centers you,” James told Mark Medina. “Meditating helps a lot for me personally with taking a lot of deep breaths, closing my eyes and just centering myself and listening to my inner self and talking to my kids and my mom. That definitely is something that keeps me sane in the bubble.”

How NBA players have handled mental health in the bubble https://t.co/H8AKeqJrrd — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 8, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers are tied, 1-1, in their second round series against the Houston Rockets.

Game 2 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on TNT.