LeBron James Reveals When He Stopped Caring About Criticism From Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Early on in LeBron James' career, he was concerned with what the public thought about him. That's no longer the case.

During the latest episode of HBO's The Shop, James admitted that he no longer cares what everybody else has to say about his basketball career.

"Maybe when I was younger because I cared what everybody else thought," James said. "I don't give a f--k now."

So, when did James stop caring about what everyone else thought? He said that change happened after his first year with the Miami Heat.

"It probably changed to me about 25. I spent like seven years and then I went to Miami that first year and everything was about still what everyone else thought. And then I just literally was like, 'I don't give a f--k what nobody think. I'm him.' If I don't take it, who's going to take it? You know, it's not even taking a shot. It could be making the right play."

Since changing his approach, James has won four NBA championships.

At this point in James' career, he can't really be concerned about his naysayers. Regardless of what they say, the reality is he's one of the greatest athletes of all time.