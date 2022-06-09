LeBron James Reveals Where He Wants To Own NBA Franchise

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Whenever LeBron James decides to call it a career, he'll turn his focus over to potentially purchasing an NBA team.

"I want to own a team," James said on The Shop. "Yeah, I want to buy a team, for sure."

James then revealed that he wants an NBA team in Las Vegas.

There have been plenty of rumblings over the past few years about the NBA adding a franchise in Las Vegas. If that happens, James will have plenty of interest in purchasing it.

It'd be fitting for James to become an NBA owner. After all, we've seen Michael Jordan make the transition from the hardwood to the owner's box.

James is currently partners with Fenway Sports Group. He has an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Roush Fenway Racing.

It's only a matter of time before James adds an NBA team to that impressive portfolio.

This episode of The Shop will drop at 9 am PT on Friday.