LeBron James Reveals Why He'd Consider A Career In Media

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Even at 37 years old, LeBron James hasn't shown any signs of slowing down on the hardwood. That being said, he's already thinking about what's next for him once he retires.

During the latest episode of The Shop, James revealed that he'd be interested in purchasing an NBA team. He also admit that he'd consider a career in media.

James' perspective on the media industry changed once he saw Tom Brady sign a massive contract with FOX Sports. The legendary quarterback is expected to make $375 million over 10 years.

"I don't know. I'm watching that stuff a little bit," James replied when asked if he'd consider a career in media. "When I saw how much Tom Brady signed for, you’re god damn right I did."

James then said that he believes his knowledge of basketball would make him a solid analyst.

Considering how impactful James is on and off the court, it's tough to envision a scenario where he's exclusively tied down to an analyst role. On the other hand, we have seen legends like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal really thrive in this industry.

Do you think LeBron James should become a member of the media after he retires?