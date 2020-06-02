LeBron James Rips 2 Social Media Users For What They Posted

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from sharing his feelings on any topic. Whether you like him or not as an athlete, the four-time MVP has always shown support for his community and fans.

This week, the city of Los Angeles has been dealing with protests and riots due to the death of George Floyd. Unfortunately there are some people using this time as an opportunity to improve their social media following – sadly, we’re not kidding.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar called out two people who are using the city’s destruction as a chance to take photos and videos. He shared his displeasure with those social media users on Twitter.

One video shows a woman holding up a drill by a store being boarded up in Santa Monica, meanwhile the other video shows a woman just standing outside a T-Mobile store with her back to the camera.

The optics here aren’t great to say the least.

James has been very vocal about this topic and has done his best to bring awareness to the problem. It’s clear that he isn’t pleased with people taking pictures by vandalized store just to help their following on Instagram.

Neither one of these social media users have come out to apologize for their actions at this time. Hopefully this serves as a cautionary tale for anyone who has even thought about doing the same.