LeBron Had Brutally Honest Message For Rockets Player In Game 5

LeBron James seems just about done with the Los Angeles Lakers’ series against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have a big early lead in Game 5, up 3-1 in the series, and James is letting his opponents have it.

The Lakers lead 29-11 late in the third quarter. James has an early 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, along with two rebounds, an assist, and a block.

He’s also getting a bit feisty with his opponents. After a play a few minutes ago, he went after forward Robert Covington for his physical defense.

“Y’all grabbing the whole f***ing game,” James allegedly said to the veteran wing. “As soon as someone touches you, y’all got something to say. Y’all grabbing the whole game.”

If things continue going the way they are so far, James won’t have to deal with Covington and the Houston Rockets for much longer. The team is three good quarters from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010. That year, Kobe Bryant led the team past the Phoenix Suns, and then to a seven-game series win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Their potential opponent is still yet to be decided as well. On the other side of the conference, the Los Angeles Clippers lead the Denver Nuggets three games to two. The Nuggets picked up a season-saving win on Friday night.

In the Eastern Conference, things have been shaken up quite a bit. The No. 3 Boston Celtics will face the No. 5 Miami Heat for a chance to play in the NBA Finals. With the Toronto Raptors out, and the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs all missing the playoffs, we’re guaranteed a new NBA Champion going back to at least 2013, when LeBron James’ Miami Heat last won.

