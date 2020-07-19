LeBron James typically breaks records on the court, but he also just set an incredible new mark in the world of card trading.

A LeBron Upper Deck 2003-04 rookie card sold today at Goldin Auctions for a whopping $1.845 million, the most any basketball card has ever sold for. It’s also the most any modern-day (1980 or later) card has gone for.

“If we were talking about a T206 [Honus] Wagner, or a 1952 [Mickey] Mantle, it probably wouldn’t be that much news,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, via ESPN. “But when you’re talking about a card that was literally produced 17 years ago and is for a guy still playing in the NBA, it’s just shocking news to a lot of people. It’s really where my particular industry has been going for several years.”

The LeBron rookie card doubled the sale price of the Mike Trout Bowman Draft Chrome Red Refractor card which went for $922,500 back in May. It was part of the Upper Deck Patch Autograph Parallel Series, and only 23 of them were ever produced.

James won NBA Rookie of the Year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04 after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

While his rare rookie card was going for nearly $2 million, LeBron was busy getting ready for the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship chase. LA’s season will resume in the Orlando “bubble” on July 30.

At the time of the NBA stoppage, the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best mark in the entire league.