LeBron James Says 1 NBA Bubble Policy Is “Ridiculous”

LeBron James backed up one prominent NBA head coach who said the league needed to reconsider one of their bubble policies.

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone took issue with the NBA for not allowing the families of coaches to enter the bubble. The league has allowed the families of players to enter the bubble in recent days as we get deeper into the playoffs.

“First, I’m going to say something that has nothing to do with your question,” Malone said, per ESPN. “Today is Day 60. All right? The guys that came down here on July 7 — and there weren’t many of us because we were ravaged with COVID — this is the original crew. This is day No. 60. The reason why I bring that up is because the players have their families here, which they deserve, which is the right thing to do. The referees are allowed to bring one guest, which is great for the referees. The coaches, the coaches are not allowed to bring anybody.”

The league released a statement on the matter.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, limiting the number of people on campus was always a top priority,” a league spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “We agreed that players could bring in a limited number of family and close relations beginning with the second round of the playoffs.

“No other team or league staff, including coaches and referees, has guests on campus. We are hoping to add additional family members for other participants beginning with the Conference Finals. We are mindful of the incredible hardship these restrictions impose and wish it were not necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved.”

LeBron reacted to this on Twitter, calling the policy “ridiculous.”

“Coach Mo is absolutely right! That’s ridiculous,” he wrote.

Or wow I didn’t even know that! Coach Mo is absolutely right! That’s ridiculous 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2020

It’s understandable that the NBA wants to limit the number of people inside of the bubble, but you’d hope that at some point, the family members of the coaches will be allowed inside.

The NBA playoffs continue today, with the Bucks looking to avoid a sweep against the Heat, and the Lakers looking to even up their series against the Rockets.