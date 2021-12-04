The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lakers Star LeBron James Calls Out NBA’s Testing Process

lebron james looks onto the court during an nba gameLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LeBron James missed the Lakers‘ game against the Kings on Tuesday due to the NBA’s protocols regarding COVID-19. A few days later, the league cleared James for action because he returned two negative PCR tests.

Following the Lakers’ loss on Friday night, James was asked about this entire situation. He didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the league’s testing process.

“I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all,” James said, via ESPN “I just thought it was just handled very poorly.”

James tested negative on Tuesday, but then tested positive in a follow-up test. Instead of re-testing him, the NBA sent James straight into quarantine. That’s why he was frustrated with this situation.

“Usually when you have a positive test, they’ll test you right away to make sure,” James explained. “There was not a follow-up test after my positive test. It was straight to isolation and you’ve been put into protocol. That’s the part that kind of angered me. I had to figure out a way to get home from Sacramento by myself. They wouldn’t allow anyone to travel with me, no security, no anything, when I traveled back from Sacramento.”

James added that he had to put his kids in isolation while he waited for his negative results.

We’ll see if the NBA changes its testing protocols after seeing how this situation with James unfolded.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.