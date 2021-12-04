Lakers Star LeBron James Calls Out NBA’s Testing Process

LeBron James missed the Lakers‘ game against the Kings on Tuesday due to the NBA’s protocols regarding COVID-19. A few days later, the league cleared James for action because he returned two negative PCR tests.

Following the Lakers’ loss on Friday night, James was asked about this entire situation. He didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the league’s testing process.

“I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all,” James said, via ESPN “I just thought it was just handled very poorly.”

James tested negative on Tuesday, but then tested positive in a follow-up test. Instead of re-testing him, the NBA sent James straight into quarantine. That’s why he was frustrated with this situation.

“Usually when you have a positive test, they’ll test you right away to make sure,” James explained. “There was not a follow-up test after my positive test. It was straight to isolation and you’ve been put into protocol. That’s the part that kind of angered me. I had to figure out a way to get home from Sacramento by myself. They wouldn’t allow anyone to travel with me, no security, no anything, when I traveled back from Sacramento.”

LeBron says "I knew I was gonna get cleared because I never felt sick. I know you can be asymptomatic, but if what I got what a positive COVID test, than what are we doing? … I thought it was handled very poorly." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 4, 2021

James added that he had to put his kids in isolation while he waited for his negative results.

We’ll see if the NBA changes its testing protocols after seeing how this situation with James unfolded.