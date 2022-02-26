LeBron James Sends Clear Message About His Basketball Future

Rumors have been swirling about LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers over the past few days. It’s gotten to the point where some analysts believe the franchise should trade the future Hall of Famer in the offseason.

Following the Lakers’ loss on Friday night, James addressed his future with the club. He made it known that he would like to stay on the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said, via ESPN. “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”

Even though James would like to play for the Lakers as long as he can play, he also would like to eventually team up with his 17-year-old son, Bronny.

“I also have a goal that, if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” James added. “Is that, like, something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

"I see myself being in the purple and gold as long as I can play," LeBron James says. Says opportunity to play with Bronny would be incredible, but that doesn't mean he's looking to get out. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 26, 2022

In a recent article by Bill Oram of The Athletic, he pointed out that tension is rising between James and the Lakers. Oram believes James and his agent, Rich Paul, have grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are “beginning to really squeeze.”

Despite this reported rift, James sounds committed to Los Angeles. If the Lakers’ woes continue, however, his stance on his future could potentially change.