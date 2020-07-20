LeBron James Sends Clear Message To NBA MVP Voters

LeBron James has won four NBA MVP awards in his career. He’s currently campaigning for MVP No. 5, too.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was one of the best players in the league this year. But was he better than everyone else? Some, namely Giannis Antetokounmpo, would say no.

LeBron, though, believes he’s done all he can to lock up the MVP award. He sent a brief message to the league’s MVP voters on Twitter on Monday.

“I mean at this point, What More Do You Want From Me?!?!” LeBron tweeted on Monday afternoon.

While Giannis might be the favorite to win the award, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes it should go to LeBron.

Vogel recently pointed to LeBron’s performances against the Bucks and the Clippers in March.

“In that weekend, LeBron took the toughest assignment in both games. He guarded Kawhi in the Clippers game and did a great job with him there. And then he guarded Giannis in the Bucks game when AD was in foul trouble and did a great job in those two situations,” Vogel said on Saturday. “I think that weekend was probably a great indicator or a great measuring stick.”

The NBA has reportedly instructed its voters to make decisions based on everything that happened before the season was suspended. The restart in Orlando will reportedly not be taken into account.

The league is scheduled to resume play at the end of the month.